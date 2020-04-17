SUPPORT LOCAL: Mr. Detail Car Wash says its a ‘one-stop-shop that takes care of it all’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What services does Mr. Detail Car Wash offer?

Mr. Detail Car Wash provides auto detailing, car inspections and drive-thru oil changes.

“From complete inside-and-out detailing, to state inspection and oil fill-ups, we are your one-stop-shop that takes care of it all,” the business wrote to KPRC.

Where is Mr. Detail Car Wash located?

Mr. Detail Car Wash is located at 10510 Jones Road.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing gift cards online for future visits.

