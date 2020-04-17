Arrest made in slaying of 2-year-old Spring boy last year

SPRING, Texas – An arrest was made Thursday in the slaying of a 2-year-old boy in Spring last year.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 23-year-old Cecil Lakey was charged with capital murder in connection with the July 2, 2019, shooting death of Ivory West.

Investigators said Ivory was with his father and another man outside the family’s Trailing Vine Road apartment when two other men walked up and tried to rob them. The robbers started shooting, investigators said. Ivory was killed. His father and his father’s friend were wounded.

Nearly a month later, authorities released a sketch of a man believed to have been involved in the shooting.

At left, a sketch that was released July 29, 2019, of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 2-year-old Ivory West. At right, Ivory is seen in an undated family photo.

Gonzalez said in a tweet Thursday that Lakey was being held at the Harris County Jail on a different capital murder charge from March 2019 when he was charged in connection with Ivory’s death.