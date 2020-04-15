Austin is the first major city in Texas to extend its stay-at-home order beyond May 1

Residents in Austin and Travis counties will remain under the “Stay Home-Work Safe” order until 11:59 p.m. on May 8, KXAN reports.

The order which was expected to be lifted on April 14 was extended by county officials on Monday.

“The next three weeks are going to be critical for us,” Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said, according to KXAN. “What we’re trying to do is buy time. Buy time for more PPE, buy time for more testing capabilities … and to ultimately buy time for two of the most critical components of this, effective treatment and vaccinations.”

Counties in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston are currently under stay-at-home orders through April 30.