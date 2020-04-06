ASK 2: Can church services be conducted again?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Regarding Gov. Greg Abbott adding religious services and congregations to essential services, can church services be conducted again?

The answer: Ask 2 has received multiple questions regarding in-person church services being allowed again.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Abbott added religious worship to the list of essential services but encouraged churches to continue offering services online.

Abbott said if people must meet in person, all members should follow federal social distancing guidelines.

Abbott’s order overrules the city‘s "stay-home-work-safe” order issued by Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo, which banned in-person religious services, according to Forbes.

So the answer is yes, although many Houston churches have decided to remain closed and continue offering services remotely until at least April 30.

