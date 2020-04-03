Where to tune in to online church services this Easter across the Houston area

HOUSTON – “Stay home, work safe” doesn’t mean Resurrection Sunday is canceled for some Houstonians. In fact, many are still celebrating in the comfort of their own home.

There are several churches across the Houston area hosting online services for Easter amid orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We asked the KPRC 2 staff where they planned to watch services online, and this is what some of them had to say:

Houston’s First Baptist Church has multiple services for Christian believers to tune into. Service times are 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

With campuses located in Humble and Sugar Land, Lighthouse Church is pastored by Keion Henderson. Services are held online every Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Epiphany of the Lord Archdiocese of Galveston will be streaming Easter service at 9:45 a.m.

Tune in to worship service with Pastor Joel Olsteen on Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m.

Located in Rosharon, Disciples Christian Fellowship is pastored by Cedric L. Young. The church will be streaming services on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church will have an online church service at 10 a.m. with an at-home communion opportunity, in addition to Palm Sunday and Good Friday at-home activities.

Hope City is pastored by Jeremy and Jennifer Foster. Service times are held at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Pastored by Mark Shook, Community of Faith live streams Sunday service at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Fountain of Praise, led by Pastor Remus E. Wright, streams services at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

The R.O.C.K. Church is under the leadership of Apostle Dana Carson, D.D., and streams services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Abiding Word Lutheran Church live streams church service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of pastors Matt Brown and Ben Schone.

Under the leadership of Pastor Ralph Douglas West, Church Without Walls streams online services at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

Located in Cypress, WOGCF live streams services at 10:30 a.m. Erick W. Hoskin is the pastor.

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church live streams services at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sundays under the leadership of Reverend Marcus D. Cosby, D.D.

Greater Houston Church is live streaming service at 10 a.m. The church is under the leadership of Evangelist Doug Wens.