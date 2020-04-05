SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Amara’s Skin & Soul Therapy, who says she can perform some of her energy work virtually

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Amara’s Skin & Soul Therapy?

Owner Amara Balli is a skilled holistic licensed esthetician with over 20 years of experience. Balli practices chromotherapy and is certified for energy healing work, such as Reiki.

How did the business start?

Balli started working with holistic meds and treatments when she was 15 years old. Balli had to find her own way to use hygienic goods and makeup due to her extremely sensitive skin. She then discovered she had a natural way of healing those around her on a deeper level after taking a series of classes. “I can’t cure cancer but can help ease the mind and spirit to help cope,” Balli wrote to KPRC. Balli then had to prove her newly found skills on live radio with random people. Now at 38, Balli says she has perfected every treatment and has made it her day to day job.

What services does Amara’s Skin & Soul Therapy offer?

“I have helped people out of mental traps when they were on the edge so they could be ready to seek professional mental health. I have helped sensitive skin adults and teens care for their skin and maintain confidence in natural beauty. Especially, those with an autoimmune illness," Balli wrote.

All skincare used is custom made and bath soaks are customized to the clients’ needs.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Balli is pregnant and has canceled touch services due to the coronavirus but says some of her energy work can be done virtually via, phone, Facetime, Skype and even through messaging.

Visit Amara’s Skin & Soul Therapy on Facebook for more information.

