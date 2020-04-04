SUPPORT LOCAL: How you can help this Houston restaurant that’s been serving the East End since 1975

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is El Jardín?

El Jardín is a restaurant that serves Mexican food with traditional favorites.

How did the business start?

The business started as an American dream for the owner. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975 and has been family-run and operated since then. “We even got recognized by the New York Times," the restaurant wrote to KPRC.

Where is El Jardín located?

El Jardín is located in East End Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering takeout through its website or ordering for delivery through Door Dash. The restaurant is providing free delivery for customers who live within a 5-mile radius.

