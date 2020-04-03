SUPPORT LOCAL: This cleaning company owner, who’s been in the industry for 20 years, started his business as a single father of 2

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

The owner of Houston Cleaning Pros has been in the cleaning industry for 20 years.

“I love what I do!“ the owner wrote to KPRC. “When I found myself single, with two children, I knew I had to make a change!”

What services does Houston Cleaning Pros offer?

Houston Cleaning Pros, a commercial and residential cleaning company, offers one-time, weekly, biweekly, monthly and move out cleans tailored specifically for each client.

Its services include the handyman package, the pet care package, laundry cleaning, carpet cleaning and more for homes, apartments, RVs, offices and corporate living.

Where is Houston Cleaning Pros located?

Houston Cleaning Pros is located at 1773 Westborough Drive Suite 221.

What deals is Houston Cleaning Pros offering during this time?

Houston Cleaning Pros is offering $30 off a one-time clean and $50 off when you sign up for recurring service ($30 off the first clean, $10 off the next two cleans).

Visit houstoncleaningpros.com for more information or give them a ring at (281) 254 3514 for a free estimate.

To view a list of more Houston businesses you can support, click here.