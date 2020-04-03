10 things to know about KPRC 2 anchor Kris Gutierrez

HOUSTON – Here are 10 things about KPRC 2′s new anchor Kris Gutierrez that he shared with us on one of his first days in the KPRC 2 newsroom.

Kris will join Dominique Sachse, Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Sports Director Randy McIlvoy to anchor the station’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning March 30. Kris will also anchor KPRC 2 News at 5 p.m. with Lauren Freeman.

Texas-born Gutierrez is a multiple Emmy and Regional Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience covering news on the national, regional and local stages.

Join us in welcoming Kris to the KPRC 2 team -- share your welcome messages in the comments.

1. Kris loves all sports, but particularly football.

Kris grew up playing soccer and played Division I soccer in college.

“Neither of my kids play soccer, so it’s really disappointing,” he joked. “I’m a cheer dad. Watched some of “Cheer" on Netflix. It’s not my thing, but I’ll gladly support my daughter. My son does baseball and flag football. That’s kind of my life right now. We’re in the throes of that right now," he explained.

Kris said he loves watching all kinds of football, from school-aged kids to college to the pros.

2. Kris loves country music.

King George Strait is his favorite singer. Though he had trouble picking his favorite song, he named a few tunes he loves including "I Saw God Today,” “Texas,” “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and “Amarillo by Morning.”

"Asking me a question like that is like, impossible,” he said.

3. Kris on moving back to Houston: “Lord willing, I’m here to stay”

Kris has moved around the country throughout his journalism career. He has worked in Sherman, Texas, Youngstown, Ohio, Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and, of course, Houston. Kris worked for KPRC earlier in his career, but is glad to return, telling KPRC 2, “Lord willing, I’m here to stay.”

4. Boots are his thing.

“I wear boots with my suits,” Kris told KPRC 2.

He loves exotic boots. His favorites are a pair of Lucchese cowboy boots, made in Texas. They are made from the tail of an alligator, cognac-colored and are extremely unique.

“They’re my show-stopper boots,” Kris said. “They have Texas written all over them.”

5. Oh, and also cowboy hats.

His show-stopper cowboy hat is a navy blue felt hat from a Texas brand called Milano.

6. He’s an Apple guy.

When asked whether it’s Windows or Apple for this guy, Kris said he’s all about Apple these days. He said, “It was a very rough transition, but I love it now.”

7. His dad is from Mexico.

Kris’ father came to the U.S. when he was 15 to work and he’s the eldest of 11 children. He came here to send money to send back to a struggling farm.

“His work ethic and mentality is what drives me,” Kris said.

8. His favorite vacation was visiting Marlon Brando’s former private island.

Kris’ favorite vacation was visiting Tahiti. He and his family traveled to a small, remote island resort called Tetiaroa that was once owned by “Godfather” actor Marlon Brando. Brando’s son still does fishing expeditions there, Kris added.

9. Favorite TV show is SportsCenter

Kris, the “huge sports fan” loves watching SportsCenter for its writing.

“I think they’re very gifted,” he said.

10. His favorite animal is the dog.

Kris and his family have two goldendoodles named Kash and Kruz.

You can follow Kris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.