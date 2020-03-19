Kris Gutierrez joins KPRC 2 as evening news anchor

KPRC 2 is welcoming back a familiar face.

Kris Gutierrez will join Dominique Sachse, Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Sports Director Randy McIlvoy to anchor the station’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning March 30.

Gutierrez will also anchor KPRC 2 News at 5 p.m. with Lauren Freeman.

Texas-born Gutierrez is a multiple Emmy and Regional Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience covering news on the national, regional and local stages.

No stranger to Houston or Channel 2 News, Gutierrez served as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KPRC 2 from 2003 – 2007, where he was named Best Television Reporter in Texas by the Texas Association of Broadcasters, Top Television Journalist by the Houston Press Club, and awarded the Best Live Report from the Dallas Press Club.

In 2007, Kris left KPRC 2 for a position as national correspondent at Fox News Channel, based in the Dallas bureau, where he was sole reporter for all editorial content in a four-state region including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Gutierrez has since worked as a morning news anchor at WBBM-TV in Chicago, before joining Dallas’ KXAS-TV in March 2015, where he currently anchors the NBC 5 News at 5. He has previously worked at KVUE-TV in Austin, WKBN- TV in Youngstown, Ohio, and KXII-TV in Sherman.

“Kris is the quintessential Texan with a passion for storytelling and extensive experience in bot national and local media. His positive energy and work ethic make Mr. Gutierrez a perfect fit for the KPRC 2 team especially during such an unprecedented time,” said Jerry Martin, KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager.

Gutierrez is dedicated to journalism, but his greatest love is his family. When he is not reporting on big stories or at the anchor desk, you can find him cheering on his two kids at sporting events with his wife, Krystle Gutierrez.

A graduate of Lewisville High School, Kris earned a BS in Broadcast Journalism at Texas Christian University. He remains active in the Horned Frog community, sitting on the Board of Volunteers at the Bob Schieffer College of Communications.