SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Tight Ends Hair salon owner whose motto is ‘creating beautiful women inside and out’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them.

How did the business start?

Owner Yvette Sanni has been doing hair since she was 12 years old. She knew being in the hair business was something she knew she would succeed in because it came naturally to her.

“I am very proud to say I am working within my passion,” Sanni wrote to KPRC. “It has been rewarding to help women and children look and feel better.”

Yanni added that her motto is creating beautiful women inside and out and that encouraging women is one of her strong suits.

What services does Tight Ends Hair Salon offer?

Tight Ends Hair Salon has been providing hair care services to woman and children for 20 years.

“We help our clients achieve the look that they desire, which makes them feel good about themselves,” Yanni wrote. “When you feel good, you do good.”

How is Tight Ends Hair Salon dealing with current challenges?

”Thru every storm and flood, which have been very devastating, we have stood the test of time,” Yanni wrote. “We just want to keep the business going for as long as our customers need us.”

Where is Tight Ends Hair salon located?

Tight Ends Hair Salon is located in southwest Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit its Facebook page for more information on scheduling future visits.

