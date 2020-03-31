These are the Texas beaches closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns

With stay-at-home protocols in place for most of Texas, residents in need of fresh air flock to beaches only to find them closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Galveston, who recently implemented beach closures Sunday afternoon, cited that visitors were not following social-distancing guidelines put in place by the CDC. Previously, they tried to avoid doing so to give residents a space to exercise.

Other beaches followed suit with Galveston to block off beach access to the public. Violators will face significant fines of up to $1,000.

List of beaches closed in Texas

Galveston

Galveston’s public beaches are closed from March 29 - Apr. 3. According to release below, anyone caught violating the order is subject to a Class C Misdemeanor.

COVID-19 Beach closure update press release pic.twitter.com/fwnPpInFgw — GalvestonBeachPatrol (@IslandLifeguard) March 29, 2020

Port Aransas and Corpus Christi

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales issued a shelter-in-place order which includes both Port Aransas and Corpus Christi. She also included a curfew for 8 p.m. for all beaches within the area.

Outdoor activities such as running, walking and watersports are allowed as long as individuals practice social distancing. There is a $1,000 fine for those who do not comply.

Brownsville

Eddie Trevino Jr., Cameron County Judge issued a public service announcement on their response to COVID-19, which includes the closure of all beaches and parks in the Brownsville area.

Matagorda

According to Matagorda County, all beach access points are closed effective March 23, with no end date.