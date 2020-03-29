Galveston closes public beaches in response to coronavirus outbreak

The city of Galveston announced on Sunday that it was closing all public beaches in the city and restricting traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall.

The order will be in effect until April 5.

As of Sunday, the Galveston County Health District had confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19 within the county.

In a press release, the city said they had attempted to avoid closing public beaches as they wanted to provide residents a form of exercise while maintaining safe social distancing.

“However, it is clear that there are many people visiting from other areas in defiance of local, state and national travel recommendations and/or restrictions,” the release said. “As a result, the city of Galveston must restrict access to the public beach. The Texas General Land Office will not allow the beach to remain open to residents only. As a public beach, it must be closed to all.”

The orders will be enforced by the Galveston Police Department, the City Marshal’s Office and the Galveston Beach Patrol.