SUPPORT LOCAL: Perfected Body Laser Med Spa offering virtual consultations for your skincare needs

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

How did the business start?

“I started Perfected Body last April with a passion to improve people’s appearance and help them capture their perfection! I truly love helping people feel good about themselves and giving people confidence. I’ve been in sales all my life and googled my way through starting this business all on my own.”

Where is Perfected Body Laser Med Spa located?

Perfected Body Laser Med Spa is based out of Pearland.

What services does Perfected Body Med Spa offer?

“We offer aesthetic treatments like laser hair removal, body sculpting and skin resurfacing, along with skin treatments and facials.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by booking a virtual consultation or purchasing gift cards for future visits.

Book through perfectedbody.com or call them at (832) 598-2647.