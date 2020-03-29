You can get wine and a free huge order of fries to-go at this Houston spot

HOUSTON – You can get a bottle of wine and free fries without even getting out of your car.

With every bottle of wine ordered to-go, Bar Boheme is including a free order of its Vietnamese fries piled on with hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic mayo, cilantro, and crushed peanuts.

The bar has its wine list available to view on Instagram.

In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, the cocktail bar and restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery service while dining rooms are closed.

Bar Boheme is located in Montrose at 307 Fairview St.

Business hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Monday and Tuesday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday to Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.