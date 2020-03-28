This is where you can order beer to-go in Houston

HOUSTON – With the news that dine-in service would be prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a temporary waiver that would allow restaurants to include alcohol beverages in takeout and delivery orders.

All alcohol included in takeout or delivery orders must be sold in the original container that was sealed by the manufacturer of the beverage, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission.

Under the relaxed policy, the customer must not be intoxicated and must present valid proof of their identity that confirms they are at least 21 years old when the order is delivered.

According to TABC, there is no required food-to-alcohol ratio.

EaterHouston compiled a list of all restaurants offering cocktail kits, wine, and beer deliveries in Houston.

Here are the restaurants that will deliver beer with your food order:

• The Burger Joint

Offering bottled beer for curbside pickup or delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.

• The General Public

Offering select beers for $3 for curbside pickup and Favor delivery.

• Dish Society

Offering beer with food orders at all Dish Society locations excluding Finn Hall outpost.

• Goode Company BBQ

Offering beer to-go.

• Lucky’s Pub West

Offering cases of beer, Karbach brews, and more for pick up and delivery daily starting at noon.

• Molina’s Cantina

Offering beer for curbside and delivery.

• Monkey’s Tail

Offering beer for takeout and delivery.

• The Rustic

Offering discounted beers for curbside pickup and delivery via Favor.

• State Fare

Offering beer along with $10 e-gift cards for all takeout orders.