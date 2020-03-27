Takeout anyone? Here are 10 restaurants open during the stay at home order in Houston

HOUSTON – With the statewide stay at home order, Houstonians are patronizing at local restaurants for food delivery and takeout.

We asked viewers to submit photos of them getting takeout and having dinner with their family.

Here are some of our favorites meals:

Cupcake Kitchen in Houston

Cupcake Kitchen in Houston (KPRC)

Ranoush Cafe in Houston

Ranoush Cafe in Houston (KPRC)

Blood Bros BBQ in Bellaire

Smoked Brisket Loco Moco from Blood Bros BBQ in Bellaire (KPRC)

Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant in Cypress

Juanita's Mexican Restaurant in Cypress (KPRC)

MOD Pizza in Kingwood

MOD Pizza in Kingwood (KPRC)

Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant in Huffman

Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant in Huffman (KPRC)

Mamarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena

Taco Tuesday from Mamarita's Mexican Restaurant on Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

Pizza Fino in Houston

Pizza Fino on Campbell Road in Houston (KPRC)

La Casona in Rosenberg

A birthday dinner with a gallon of margarita from La Casona in Rosenberg. (KPRC 2)

ChoriburgerTx in Katy