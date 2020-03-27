Takeout anyone? Here are 10 restaurants open during the stay at home order in Houston
HOUSTON – With the statewide stay at home order, Houstonians are patronizing at local restaurants for food delivery and takeout.
FIND ALL OF OUR COVERAGE: See everything you need to know about coronavirus on our special page.
We asked viewers to submit photos of them getting takeout and having dinner with their family.
LOCAL CASES: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog
Here are some of our favorites meals:
Cupcake Kitchen in Houston
Ranoush Cafe in Houston
Blood Bros BBQ in Bellaire
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant in Cypress
MOD Pizza in Kingwood
Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant in Huffman
Mamarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena
Pizza Fino in Houston
La Casona in Rosenberg
ChoriburgerTx in Katy
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.