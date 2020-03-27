Man fatally struck by driver in hit-and-run accident in NE Harris County, deputies saydeputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man, then left the scene in northeast Harris County Thursday night.

Deputies said an initial caller stated that a red truck ran over a pedestrian in the roadway near FM 1960 at Richey Road. Deputies said the pedestrian was pronounced at the scene.

According to deputies, the man's body was found just before 9:30 p.m. in the middle lane. Investigators said he was probably hit multiple times before someone called 911.

According to HCSO, it is possible the driver didn’t know they hit the person on the road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at 713-755-8245.