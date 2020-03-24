14 Houston-area YMCAs offering child care to essential business workers

HOUSTON – YMCA of Greater Houston is offering child care at select locations to essential business workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks will be provided by the Houston Food Bank.

According to the YMCA website, essential personnel is defined as city and county staff responding to the COVID-19 crisis, first responders such as police, fire, and EMS, medical personnel, those who work at food bank and grocery stores, and other organizations or businesses providing critical services to the community during this time.

Proof of employment will be checked up first drop-off.

Registration is open for children ages 5 to- 12 years old at the following locations:

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA

19915 TX-249, Houston, TX

Fort Bend Family YMCA

4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, TX

Houston Texans YMCA

5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX

Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street

1350 Main St., Katy, TX

Vic Coppinger Family YMCA

2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland, TX

Weekley Family YMCA

7101 Stella Link Road, Houston, TX

The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend

6145 Shadowbend Pl, The Woodlands, TX

Registration is open for children ages 12 months to- 5 years old at the following locations:

Houston Community College YMCA

3214 Austin St., Houston, TX

Huntsville Family YMCA

2906 Old Houston Road, Huntsville, TX

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX

Texas Medical Center YMCA

5614 H.Mark Crosswell Jr St., Houston, TX

YMCA Children’s Academy at University Park

11144 Compaq Center W Drive, Houston, TX

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX

The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend

6145 Shadowbend Pl, The Woodlands, TX

For more information, visit the YMCA website.