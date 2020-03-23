UHD employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Univerisity of Houston-Downtown has announced one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the employee is currently under medical care and the university is working with city health authorities.

Starting Monday, the university will transition to online courses after having an extended spring break.

According to the UHD website, there will be limited access to campus.

UHD’s off-site centers at UHD Northwest, Lone Star-Kingwood, and Lone Star-CyFair will be closed through April 6, according to the university’s website.

UHD is postponing graduation ceremonies for the spring class of 2020 until late summer or early fall. A date for spring commencements has yet to be determined.

Despite the delay, eligible students will still graduate on-time and diplomas will be mailed to graduates.