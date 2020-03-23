TSU staff member tests positive for COVID-19, school announces

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University has announced the first confirmed case within its university community, after learning one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TSU, the staff member is symptomatic and is currently hospitalized receiving treatment.

In an alert sent to the TSU community, the university said it is working closely with city and county public health officials to reach out to any students, faculty or staff, as well as others, who may have come into contact with the individual.

According to TSU, those who are known to have come in contact with the staff member will be placed under a mandatory self-quarantine to be monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

TSU is asking its faculty and staff to not report to campus without supervisor approval.

Only essential business and educational operations will continue on the campus throughout this unprecedented situation, according to TSU.

Those who do report to campus are being reminded to practice social distancing.

As of Monday, face-to-face courses have transitioned to an online or alternative learning format until further notice.