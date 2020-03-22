HAR not posting open houses, sets out standards in response to coronavirus

HOUSTON – The board of directors for the Houston Association of Realtors has taken action to protect the real estate marketplace as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

“HAR is committed to doing its part to ensure that our Realtor members and real estate consumers are not unnecessarily putting themselves at risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus,” said HAR Chairman John Nugent.

HAR has set forth the following standards in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

- Open houses will no longer be displayed on HAR.com

- Realtors are urged to utilize virtual open houses and video tours during this time.

- Texas Realtors has just published the COVID-19 Addendum (TXR-2520) which provides those involved in home selling or purchasing a 30-day extension of the closing date in a residential sales contract if the closing is impacted by voluntary or mandatory COVID-19 quarantine or closure.

- Q3 Multiple Listing Service (MLS) fees will be waived for all subscribers who are current with their Q2 payments.

According to a statement by HAR, Texas realtors will provide service to its clients remotely.

“We appreciate that many folks want to continue conducting real estate business, but HAR, along with the Austin Board of Realtors and San Antonio Board of Realtors, believes this is the most responsible and health-conscious way to operate at this time,” Nugent said.