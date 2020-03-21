‘We will be back:' Carnival cruise ship in Galveston lights up with message of hope

The Strandcam in Galveston caught a lit-up Carnival cruise ship with the words “We will be back” on Friday night.

Carnival is among one of many cruise lines to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days earlier this month. Princess Cruises announced a 60-day suspension in global operations from March 12 to May 10.

The Strandcam is located in the Strand National Historic Landmark District which in the late 1800s and early 1900s, “was the heart of Galveston,” Galveston.com says.

More coronavirus coverage

TIPS: The tired parents’ guide to getting kids through this extended spring break

COURSES: Scholastic is offering free online courses so your kids can keep learning while schools are closed

PERSONAL STORY: ‘I had COVID-19 and here’s my story.’ Woman shares details of coronavirus experience

GIVE BACK: How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavirus outbreak

HIRING: See which Houston-area grocery stores are hiring temporary workers in high-demand

SOCIAL DISTANCING: 25 ideas to keep social distancing from dooming your weekends

QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Here are answers to 48 of your most pressing coronavirus questions