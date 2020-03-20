Kids bored already? These senior citizens living in Clear Lake retirement home are looking for pen pals

HOUSTON – Are your kids getting bored of the same at-home routine?

If so, throw in a new activity.

Residents at Heartis Senior Living Center in Webster are looking for pen pals to exchange letters with.

Pen Pals is an activity your child may already be familiar with considering that it has been introduced at many elementary schools for years.

Through pen pal writing, children practice an act of kindness, gain perspective of someone else’s life, and learn patience as they wait days for a response.

So, gather paper and pencils, and don’t forget the stamp! The senior citizens are looking forward to receiving pictures, drawings and letters from Houstonians.

Send mail to:

Becky Hudson

14520 Hwy 3

Webster, TX 77598