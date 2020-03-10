Woman’s body found in Lake Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Lake Houston Monday night.

A resident walking along Lake Houston in the 13000 block of Lakeside Terrace Drive at around 7 p.m. saw a body in the lake and called 911, HPD Sergeant J. Saldana and Detective C. Sharp said. The victim’s body was retrieved, and police said there were no apparent signs of trauma to the woman’s body.

Police said the woman’s identity and cause of her death are pending following an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.