PHOTOS: See inside the new indoor go-kart, gaming center now open in Katy

HOUSTON – Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is now open in Katy.

The indoor go-kart and gaming center offering 90,000-square-feet of thrilling excitement opened on Monday, March 3.

The space includes an indoor go-kart racing on a three-level track, arcade games, two-level laser tag, mini-golf and virtual reality games.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Katy features a three-level race track, (Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Katy)

Hologate Blitz virtual reality attraction at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Katy. (Facebook: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Katy)

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games features three virtual reality attractions at its newest location in Katy. (Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Katy)

The location features a food truck plaza with three dining options. There is also a full restaurant dining and a full-service bar inside.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is located at 1230 Grand West Blvd. off of I-10 and Grand Parkway.