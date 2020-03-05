PHOTOS: See inside the new indoor go-kart, gaming center now open in Katy
HOUSTON – Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is now open in Katy.
The indoor go-kart and gaming center offering 90,000-square-feet of thrilling excitement opened on Monday, March 3.
The space includes an indoor go-kart racing on a three-level track, arcade games, two-level laser tag, mini-golf and virtual reality games.
The location features a food truck plaza with three dining options. There is also a full restaurant dining and a full-service bar inside.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is located at 1230 Grand West Blvd. off of I-10 and Grand Parkway.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.