Fears over COVID-19 cause change in travel plans

HOUSTON – Nurse manager, Ann Cegelski, works at the Passport Health clinic, which provides immunizations for those traveling outside the country. She said concerns over COVID-19 are causing some of their clients to have second thoughts about traveling.

“Our travelers that were scheduled previously for China and other areas of Asia have canceled those appointments,” Cegelski said.

Schools like Rice University, have just suspended all university-sponsored international spring break trips, as well as student and faculty international travel until the Centers for Disease Control’s travel restrictions have been lifted.

Cindy Chambers with beyond group traveling agency said despite fears of the unknown when it comes to the virus, it’s business as usual at her agency.

“What’s really interesting is people are still talking to us about third and fourth quarter travel,” said Cindy Chambers, owner of Beyond Group Travel.

Chamber’s traveling agency relies on information from the World Health Organization and the CDC.

“Right now we are dealing with travelers who are going in March and April primarily to really figure out what’s best for them going forward,” Chambers said.