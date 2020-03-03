Rice University suspends all university-sponsored international spring break trips, student travel

HOUSTON – Rice University announced it is suspending all university-sponsored international spring break trips and international student travel until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel restrictions have been lifted. The university has also suspended international university-sponsored faculty travel to countries on the CDC’s restricted list.

If students, staff or faculty members travel to one of the countries on the CDC’s level 2 or 3 warning lists for personal reasons, the school said they “must self-isolate and stay away from campus for two weeks after returning to the U.S.” Anyone with plans to travel internationally is asked to register their travel on the Rice University website.

The restrictions come after a small group of employees and students were asked to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“The member of our community who may have been exposed to the coronavirus while on overseas travel has been tested for the virus by Harris County public health authorities, and the sample has been sent to the CDC,” school officials wrote. “The authorities expect a test result by the end of the week. The 17 people who had direct contact with the staff member remain in self-quarantine away from the main campus and they include faculty, doctoral students and staff, and the university is working closely with them to ensure their well-being. According to the local health officials, the risk to the Rice campus is low at this time.”

As of Tuesday, the university is not planning to suspend campus operations, events or classes.