Juvenile suspects lead police on stolen vehicle chase in SE Houston; 3 people critically injured, officers say

HOUSTON – Multiple people have been injured after three juveniles in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in southeast Houston Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the incident happened at around midnight in the 6100 block of Scott Street when three juveniles ages 17, 16 and a child under 12 stole a vehicle from a convenience store. Police said a brief chase ensued.

According to officers, the stolen vehicle collided with a silver car that was pulling out of a neighborhood. Police said the juveniles went to the hospital, and the 16-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

Police said two people that were in the silver car are in critical condition also. Officers said a total of five people have been transported to the hospital.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 17-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle will be charged as an adult. Teare said he is facing three charges of aggravated assault, one charge of evading motor vehicle, and one charge of endangering a child.

This is a developing story.