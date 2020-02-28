Deputies: 1 killed in crash involving Waller ISD bus; no injuries reported on bus

One person was killed Friday after crashing into a Waller Independent School District bus near Hockley, according to deputies.

The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. on FM Road 2920 at Hunters Creek Way.

According to a tweet by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a car and septic truck crashed and then the car hit the school bus. The driver of the car died, according to the tweet.

Deputies are in the 23100 block of FM 2920 at Hunters Creek Way, where a Waller ISD bus and another vehicle have collided. The driver of the other vehicle has died. No other injuries reported at this time. The roadway is closed for now. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tTDdpbF2xP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 28, 2020

Waller ISD officials said all of the students and the driver of Bus No. 11 were safe, and that family members of the students aboard the bus are being contacted.

The road is closed while investigators are at the scene, according to the tweet.

Another bus is being brought to the scene of the crash to take the students to their original destination of East Turlington Elementary School.

This is a developing story.