Six places to get Rodeo-ready on a budget

HOUSTON – Go Texan Day is this Friday, and Rodeo Houston starts March 3. It’s time to dig through your closet or go shopping. You want buckles, boots and bling; but you don’t want to spend big bucks. Consumer expert Amy Davis is sharing her go-to retailers to get Rodeo-ready on a budget.

Address: 11407 Spring Cypress Rd. #280, Tomball, TX 77377

This Tomball clothing consignment store has a healthy selection of western wear. Owner Cheryl Copperwheat can help you pull an outfit together with a mix of true western wear and clothing that can be worn for the Rodeo and other days of the year. If you don’t want to make the drive, check out the boutique’s Facebook page to see new styles daily. Copperwheat sells her styles online and ships clothing all over the country.

Address: 3837 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027

This upscale consignment shop has been in business for 40 years in Houston. Everything inside is $9.99 and up. We found a small selection of Rodeo attire, and some of the clothing still had the original store tags on them. You’ll also find jewelry and handbags. Hand Me Downs only sells boots at rodeo time.

Address: 11324 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077

Give yourself plenty of time to browse this huge store. It is Texas’ largest resale store. Join the VIP email list here so you will get sale and clearance alerts.

There are four Kid to Kid locations (Galleria, Champions, Atascocita and The Woodlands). Each store collects Rodeo wear all year-long so they can set it out weeks ahead of Go Texan Day. We stopped by the Galleria location last week to find kids’ boots in all sizes and plenty of hats, plaid, and denim to outfit your buckaroo.

Kids boots at Kid to Kid Galleria.

There are more than 30 Fiesta locations in Houston and they carry western wear for the entire family.

Rafia hats in all sizes & colors are $19.99 each at Fiesta.

Belts for men are $15.99. Belts for kids start at $4.99.

Girls and boys boots are $32.99 at Fiesta.

Amazon

When all else fails, head to Amazon. Just search for “cowboy outfit,” and you will find plenty of choices, some of which can be delivered in two days or less.