These ‘Hate Us’ shirts are exactly what real Astros fans need right now

HOUSTON – When critics give you lemons, make T-shirts. That is what one Houston company is doing when it comes to the backlash Astros have been receiving amid the sign-stealing scandal.

H8usshirts posted a picture of an Astros-inspired shirt that says “Hate Us” on Instagram Monday and has received an overwhelming response.

The company has since sold out of the shirts and took to IG Thursday to thank ‘Stros fans for their “passion.”

“We love you, Houston. Hang tight while we restock!” the post’s caption said.

H8usshirts is encouraging fans who missed out to go on their website and submit their emails so they can be notified when the shirts are back in stock.

On Wednesday, many took to social media and argued that the consequences levied by Major League Baseball were not enough.

Daniel Tosh, the host of the Comedy Central television show Tosh.O, had #CancelHouston trending on Wednesday, outlining what he considered as appropriate punishments for the Astros’ “brazen cheating.” He also asked for more suggestions, opening up the floor for even more criticism. See how Houstonians clapped back.