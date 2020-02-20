52ºF

Social media erupts with #CancelHouston tweets after comedian slams Astros, MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Daniel Tosh performs at the Hollywood Improv on February 20, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) *** Local Caption *** (2008 Michael Schwartz)

HOUSTON – Twitter has still not forgiven for the Houston Astros for the sign-stealing scheme.

#CancelHouston was trending nationally Wednesday as many users argued that the consequences levied by Major League Baseball were not enough.

Daniel Tosh, the host of the Comedy Central television show Tosh.O, launched a Twitterstorm against the Houston Astros. He wrote a thread, using #CancelHouston, outlining what he considered as appropriate punishments for the Astros’ “brazen cheating.” He also asked for more suggestions, and the flood gates opened.

Many Houstonians chimed back to remind baseball fans and the internet trolls that the city doesn’t back down to anything or anyone.

Here are Tosh’s #CancelHouston tweets:

1. Astros must win by 2

2. Astros must wear shock collars

3. Astros must wear child-size uniforms

4. Astros must play with a Wiffle bat

5. Astros must let Nolan Ryan pitch

6. Astros’ wives are allowed to cheat

Here are some other out-of-pocket tweets:

Houstonians stormed back to the #CancelHouston tweets:

