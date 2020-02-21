Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo officially endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

HOUSTON – The Warren for President campaign announced Friday that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has endorsed Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 presidential election Friday.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Mayor Turner officially announced his endorsement for Michael Bloomberg.

"I’m incredibly grateful to have the support of Judge Hidalgo, who has been a forceful and persistent champion for Harris County by working to ensure that the government is transparent, accessible, and accountable to every single resident,“ Warren said. “We’re in this fight together to create big, structural change -- and that means building a movement that makes our government work for everyone, in Harris County, across Texas, and throughout our country.”

Hidalgo said she is supporting Warren because of who she is.

“Whether it’s combating climate change or increasing opportunities for minorities in small business, Elizabeth has a plan for that. But my support for her is not because of her plans, it’s because of who she is. The Elizabeth Warren you speak with one-on-one is the same Elizabeth you see on the stump. She’s a genuine person who will tell you exactly what she believes and where she stands,” Hidalgo said. “Her strong moral compass is unwavering, and her decisions are made based on facts, not political winds. She and I are aligned in our progressive values and I firmly believe she is the best person to serve as President of the United States.”

Judge Hidalgo will serve as a lead Texas surrogate for Warren.