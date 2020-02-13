Mayor Sylvester Turner officially endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has officially weighed in on the 2020 presidential race.

Turner announced Thursday that he is endorsing Mike Bloomberg for President of the United States.

“As mayor, I know that cities are ultimately made up of two things - people and places,” said Turner. “We need a president who knows how cities run and who will help create economic opportunity for all.”

The mayor released a statement on Twitter that said:

“As mayor, Mike Bloomberg embraced New York’s diversity and made smart investments that brought better infrastructure and greater opportunity. We need a president who will help create economic opportunity in neighborhoods that have historically been overlooked. Mike Bloomberg knows cities can go farther when leaders are responsive to concerns. We cannot allow American cities to be divided into haves and have nots. We must do the hard work of overhauling our nation’s infrastructure so citizens can go about their lives more efficiently.”

Most people on Turner’s Twitter are disappointed in the decision posing everything from reaction GIFS to comments calling Turner a “sellout” and saying he should “be embarrassed.”

Turner said he is proud of his endorsement.

Bloomberg is expected to be in Houston Thursday to launch his newest initiative, “Mike for Black America.”