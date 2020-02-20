GALLERY: See how KPRC 2 viewers are celebrating ‘Love Your Pet Day’

KPRC viewers share pictures with their fur babies on National Love Your Pet Day.

HOUSTON – Pet owners across the country celebrated “Love Your Pet Day” on Thursday.

KPRC 2 viewers submitted photos with their pets on social media. Mobile users, click this link to view the gallery.

The purpose of this day is to pay extra attention to the fluffy animals in your life.

NationalDayCalendar.com outlined a few ways to celebrate the day: