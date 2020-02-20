GALLERY: See how KPRC 2 viewers are celebrating ‘Love Your Pet Day’
HOUSTON – Pet owners across the country celebrated “Love Your Pet Day” on Thursday.
KPRC 2 viewers submitted photos with their pets on social media. Mobile users, click this link to view the gallery.
The purpose of this day is to pay extra attention to the fluffy animals in your life.
NationalDayCalendar.com outlined a few ways to celebrate the day:
- Give your pet a special treat
- Take an extra-long walk
- Check that their vaccines are up to date
- Watch a pet video with them full of cats, dogs and other critters
- Give them a few extra strokes with the brush while grooming
- Practice their favorite commands – sit, shake, rollover
- Play their favorite game or bring out their best toy
- Inspect their toys to make sure they’re in good shape. Throw out any broken toys
- Wash their bedding, even if it’s not their laundry day. Let them fluff it up just the way they like it
