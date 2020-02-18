Man calls for help after being impaled by fence post during crash in Montgomery County

WILLIS, Texas – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a fence post in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

Montgomery County Hospital District officials said they received a call at around 4 a.m. from a man who said he hit a deer, ran off the road and hit a fence on Highway 75 north of Shepard Hill Road. Officials said the man also said a fence post was in his body.

North Montgomery County and New Waverly fire officials said they responded and found the man’s Chevrolet pickup entangled in a fence for a trailer sales company.

Officials said the man, who is in his 20′s, was awake and conscious with an approximately 2-inch fence post through his abdomen and completely going through his body when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters said they worked for nearly 30 minutes to free him. The post was cut shorter and he was transported to Conroe Regional Hospital with the remainder of the pipe still in him, firefighters said. Officials said he is in critical condition.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle, officials said. DPS is investigating and Highway 75 remains closed in both directions between the Walker County Line and Shepard Hill Road.