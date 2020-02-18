Bond set at $30K for woman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s son, police say

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, a judge is expected to determine that a crime was committed when a 10-year-old boy was taken yesterday.

Nicole Harrison, 30, has been charged with kidnapping.

Prosecutors said she took her ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old son to a motel near Greenspoint yesterday without the permission of his mother.

The boy’s mother called police, sparking an Amber Alert. Less than an hour after police tweeted about the missing boy, he was found safe. The child is now back home with his mother.

Harrison was out on a felony bond for a controlled substance.

Harrison was ordered not to have any contact with the mother of the child or the child. Her bond has been set at $30,000.