Houston police searching for boy, 10, believed to be taken by mother’s ex-girlfriend

HOUSTON – The Texas Center for the Missing issued a regional Amber Alert for a 10-year-old Houston boy last seen Sunday night in north Houston.

Police believe 10-year-old Joshua Marin was taken by his mother’s ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Nicole Harrison. Joshua and Harrison were last seen at the Knight’s Inn at 12500 North Freeway in Houston, officials say.

Joshua is described as African American/Hispanic, weighing about 110 to 120 pounds and is approximately 4′ 10″ tall. Officials say he has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue Houston Texans sweatpants with “Texas” written down the side. He is also wearing bright yellow, orange and blue Nike shoes.

Harrison is described as being about 5’ 6” tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, officials say.

Police say Harrison is known to use Metro buses for transportation and there is no suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.