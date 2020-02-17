Woman faces murder charge in connection with Valentine’s Day shooting

HOUSTON – A 27-year-old woman faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man in southwest Houston on Valentine’s Day, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials say the man was shot and killed Friday afternoon near the 11700 block of Southwest Freeway on the South U.S. Highway 59 service road. The initial report made to police was a shooting outside of a business.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated he saw a black female shooting at a gray Chevrolet Impala,” police wrote. “Following the shooting, the female was observed getting into the vehicle with a male and fleeing the scene.”

Police said Shakiya Cruz was among the people questioned in the case. Officers met with her around 9 p.m. Friday.

“A few hours later, about 11:30 p.m., the Impala was located at an apartment complex at 15250 Gray Ridge Drive,” police wrote. “The victim was found in the backseat with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Cruz was arrested and transported to Harris County Jail. She now faces a murder charge in connection with the man’s death.

The victim’s identity will be released after officials notify the man’s next of kin.