Everything you need to know about the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour coming to Houston

HOUSTON – Houston has been chosen as one of the 18 nation-wide stops for the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

This is the third year of the tour, which will make stops at Walmart parking lots across the country in search of a custom car that will be made into a Hot Wheels toy car.

Here is everything you need to know about the event:

What is it?

According to a news release, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is the world’s largest traveling car show where people can see all kinds of custom cars.

“After stopping in more than 20 different cities and seeing almost 10,000 custom builds over the last two years, we’ve been blown away by our fans’ talent and a serious passion for cars,” said Ted Wu, Head of Hot Wheels Design, Mattel. “The Legends Tour brings together cars of almost every make and model that embody the Hot Wheels brand and we’re excited to take it to the next level in an even bigger and better way in 2020.”

At each stop, people will get a chance to show off their custom car in hopes that is will be picked as one of the 18 finalists that will win a trip to the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. There the cars will be judged to determine which one will become the next die-cast toy.

What can you expect to see?

According to the Houston event page, there will be a fleet of Hot Wheels-esque custom cars, photo ops, a die-cast vending truck, a Hot Wheels kid zone and more.

How can you enter your car?

Applications to register your car for the Houston stop will open on March 30. People interested in registering their vehicle can go to HotWheelsLegends.com.

You can read the contest rules and judging criteria on the Hot Wheels website.

When is it?

The tour will start on March 7 in Miami, Florida and will continue to tour across the U.S. making stops in cities like Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and of course, Houston.

When is the Houston stop?

The tour is scheduled to stop at the Walmart on Sawdust Road in Spring on April 18.