This un-bee-lievable West Texas Airbnb is a 1-bedroom beehive made out of sandbags, recycled car parts and cooking utensils

Attention, unique Airbnb aficionados! We’ve got quite a listing for you: It’s a giant beehive.

So, exactly what does this $30-smackeroos-nightly Airbnb get you in the way of accomodations? Well, not much more than the essentials: The beehive is just 7 feet long and 5 feet wide, boasting just enough space for a small bed and a desk. But what it lacks in square footage, it more than makes up for in sheer quirkiness.

An English architecture student constructed the unusual abode using sandbags, recycled car parts and cooking utensils to showcase the use of alternative building materials.

The structure is one of several unique lodging options at Lo Loma Del Chivo, a hostel.

Airbnb host Gil boasts the title “Superhosts,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Reviews featured on the rental’s Airbnb page praise the one-of-a-kind accommodations.

“The BeeHive was a fantastic little place to stay,” wrote Joshua, who stayed in June 2019. “It had all the necessities including AC and a bathhouse about 20 feet away. While the BeeHive is small, it is a perfect stay for a solo traveler looking for something unique.”

Another happy camper complimented the incredible views.

“Amazing hospitality,” wrote James, who also stayed in June 2019. “Super unique living quarters. Overall incredible experience. I arrived much later than expected, but my host waited up me and greeted me with such warmth. The stay in the Beehive was magical. I was able to see the Milky Way in the night sky, and I them woke up to the beautiful landscape as I peeled out of the Beehive in the morning. The place was also super clean, and very comfortable. I stopped here on a cross-country journey, and in the short hours I spent here it was easily one of the highlights of my trip.”

Click here to book your stay and treat yourself to an unforgettable night at this buzzworthy West Texas Airbnb.

And now, without further ado, here’s the giant beehive we’ve been blabbing on and on about.

La Loma del chivo - Becka's Beehive (Airbnb)

