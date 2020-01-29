Shiver me timbers: This West Texas Airbnb listing is a clothing-optional yacht docked in the desert

Ahoy, unique Airbnb aficionados! We’ve got quite a quirky listing for you: It’s a clothing-optional yacht docked in the desert.

Ok, so here’s the skinny on the listing: This BiG Bend adjacent yacht boasts one bedroom, a kitchen, an upper deck perfect for stargazing, and loads of privacy (thank goodness). There’s a compostable toilet at the campsite and a shower house offering more contemporary commodes nearby.

One happy camper praised the one-of-a-kind accomodations and offered some advice on how to find the remote retreat.

“Ronda’s place is exactly what you would expect when staying on a boat in the middle of the desert,” wrote Alexander, who stayed in December 2019. “It is unique and is a memory you won’t soon forget. The yacht is far enough away from the main area that you truly feel like you’re by yourself. But, it’s also close enough that you’re a short walk or quick drive away from WiFi access or an indoor shower. The property itself is off a dirt road about 15miles off of Terlingua Ranch Road, which is off highway 118. Just bringing this up because this means you’re about 20/30 minutes away from your nearest gas station. I actually enjoyed being away from it all, but just plan accordingly. If you are wanting to visit Big Bend - Rondas place is about 80mins from the park. The drive was quick and very scenic. If you’re looking to just get away from it all or if you’re looking for a good place to lay your head after a day of visiting Big Bend, I highly recommend staying at Rondas place.”

Ronda, the yacht’s host, boasts the title“Superhost,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Click here to book your stay and treat yourself to an unforgettable West Texas getaway.

Now, enough with words. Why blab on and on about this insane listing when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside the yacht.

West Texas Airbnb listing (Airbnb)

