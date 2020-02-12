Contractor dies after being injured at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas – A contract worker died Tuesday after being injured at the ExxonMobil facility in Baytown.

KPRC 2 Investigates learned Wednesday that emergency crews responded to the plant on Decker Drive about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

ExxonMobil officials said in a written statement that the worker was employed by Contech Control Services.

The full statement follows:

“We regret that a contractor was fatally injured in an incident that occurred at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex on February 11, 2020. The person involved was immediately attended to by emergency responders. We are greatly saddened by this and express our deepest sympathy to his family and his co-workers.”

Neither the identity of the worker nor the circumstances of his death were immediately released.