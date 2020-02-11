LIVE: Houston Police Department asks for public’s help in finding possible serial sexual assault suspect
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is asking for the public’s help in locating what they have described as a serial sexual assault suspect.
Police said the suspect was charged in connection with an aggravated assault case and is believed to be responsible for other cases.
Officers will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building located at 1200 Travis St.
A description of the suspect will also be released by officers during the briefing.
