Man with cognitive learning disability, Aspergers syndrome missing in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a 21-year-old man with a cognitive learning disability and Aspergers syndrome in west Houston Monday, authorities said.

Khalen Wright, also nicknamed Amir, was last seen crossing Westheimer Road and Kirkwood Road Sunday, officials said. Wright was carrying a backpack with his laptop inside and was believed to be walking to a nearby Starbucks, officials said.

Wright was wearing a yellow Hollister T-shirt, khaki pants and grey tennis shoes. He is also known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts or seen him is asked to the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.