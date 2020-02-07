Weekend road construction will cause traffic trouble! Know the roads to avoid.

HOUSTON – 1. The West Loop at U.S. 59/I-69

For the second weekend in a row, the West Loop will be closed at the Southwest Freeway. This will cause major back-ups on the West Loop, especially on the northbound lanes through Bellaire, where the not only the main lanes will be closed at the Southwest Freeway, but the connector ramps to the Southwest Freeway will be closed.

West Loop traffic through Uptown will be snarled, but less so. Southbound traffic will be able to access the Southwest Freeway this weekend and all exits through Uptown will remain open.

Alternate routes across the Southwest Freeway in this part of town include Chimney Rock, Rice Avenue, Newcastle and Weslayan.

2. I-10 just east of downtown Houston

The Waco bridge over I-10 was closed Wednesday night for reconstruction. As a result, I-10 between Waco and Gregg will be shut down in both directions this weekend as crews demolish the existing bridge. The connector ramps from the Eastex Freeway (U.S. 59/I-69) to I-10 eastbound will also be closed.

Weekend Construction, 2-7-2020 to 2-10-2020

3. I-10 at the San Jacinto River

Weekend lane restrictions will cause delays on I-10 near the San Jacinto River again this weekend. The restrictions will impact both the eastbound and westbound lanes, especially on Saturday, when two lanes will be closed each way. The connector ramp from I-10 Eastbound to Spur 330 will be closed entirely on Saturday, so you’ll need to use the Crosby-Lynchburg exit instead.

4. The direct connect between I-10 and U.S. 290

The direct connect from I-10 to U.S. 290 will be closed all day Sunday. You will still be able to access the North Loop from I-10.