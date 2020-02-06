Funeral procession details released for Liberty County Deputy Richard Whitten

HOUSTON – Funeral procession details for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy Richard Whitten have been released Thursday.

The procession will leave The Sanctuary Church at 100 E. Hanson St. in Cleveland after the 11 a.m. service on Saturday, and then travel north on Travis Street, right on Houston Street ( Hwy. 321) then left on Peach Street to the cemetery, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Whitten died Tuesday while he was in physical therapy at TIRR Memorial Hermann at the Texas Medical Center on Tuesday. He was recovering from being shot in the neck by a murder suspect on May 29, 2019, while confronting Pavol Vido, 65, officials said.