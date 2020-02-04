Liberty County deputy recovering from being shot in neck in May, dies from apparent heart attack, officials say

CLEVELAND, Texas – A Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot in the neck during a traffic stop last year has died from an apparent heart attack, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is mourning Deputy Richard E. Whitten Monday. Officials said Deputy Whitten appeared to have had a heart attack while he was in physical therapy at a Houston facility of the Texas Medical Center.

Deputy Whitten was recovering from being shot in the neck on May 29, 2019, while confronting Pavol Vido, 65, during a traffic stop.

Liberty County deputy Richard Whitten

Vido was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at the B Dependable plumbing shop on FM Road 321, near New Salem Road. Vido was suspected of fatally shooting a woman and then shooting two men at the plumbing shop.

Whitten was with the department for four years.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kami Heard Whitten and their two children.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Richard graduated from Splendora High School in 1986 and was a longtime resident of the Cleveland area. He later graduated from the Lone Star College Police Academy. Whitten is remembered as a man who loved to hunt and spend time with his family.

No details on funeral arrangements have been announced.

