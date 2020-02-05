5 juveniles taken into custody after armed robbery of AT&T store in Montgomery County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Montgomery County Precinct 3, Harris County Precinct 4 and Houston police assisted in the arrest of three juveniles during a traffic stop following reports of an AT&T store robbery in Montgomery County Tuesday night, officials said.

Houston police said the robbery happened at the AT&T store on Rayford Road just west of State Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. Police said three armed suspects wearing hoodies and masks entered the store, threatened the employee, stole several cellphones and then fled.

The armed suspects were seen driving toward SH-99. The description of a White Toyota Camry went out to law enforcement.

Shortly after, investigators said Harris County Pct. 4, Montgomery County Pct. 3, and HPD saw the vehicle and stopped it at Imperial Valley and Beltway 8. Police said the five juveniles were found inside the car and detained. Deputies said the stolen cellphones and a BB gun, which looked like a .45 semi-automatic handgun, were found in the vehicle.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery and were taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention facility, deputies said.

No one was injured in the robbery, deputies said.

Investigators are working to determine if the juveniles are linked to similar activities in Harris County.